Woman dead, five feared drowned in two incidents in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Feb 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman died and five others, including her two sisters, were feared drowned in two rivers in two separate incidents in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, three sisters, aged between 18 and 23, from Chandrapur city entered the Wainganga river in Saoli tehsil for a bath in the afternoon. However, they began drowning, prompting their other family members to raise an alarm.

The disaster management authorities launched a search and fished out the body of Kavita Mandal (22), while efforts are underway to trace her other two sisters, an official said.

In the second incident, three residents of Chunala village waded into the Wardha river at Rajura without gauging its depth and went underwater, said another official. They could not be located till evening despite a search operation, he added. PTI COR NR