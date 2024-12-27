Woman dead, four injured after being hit by tempo in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died and four pedestrians were injured after being hit by a speeding tempo in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 6:30pm in Chirag Nagar after the tempo driver lost control of the vehicle, the Ghatkopar police station official said.

"The deceased has been identified as Priti Patel. The injured, comprising three women and a man, have been admitted to Rajawadi hospital. Eye witnesses said the tempo driver, who was taken into custody, was in an inebriated condition. His blood samples have been collected for tests," he informed. PTI DC BNM