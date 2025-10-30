Woman dead in Raigad's Tamhini Ghat as boulder falls on moving car, smashes through sunroof

Raigad, Oct 30 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman was killed on Thursday after a large boulder fell on her car while it was in motion, a police official said.

The incident took place at Tamhini Ghat at 10am when Snehal Gujarati was travelling from Pune with her husband and some relatives to attend a family function in Mangaon in Raigad district, he said.

"A large boulder fell on the car, smashing through the sunroof. An injured Gujarati was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," the official said. PTI COR SPK BNM