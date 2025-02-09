Woman dead, man injured in fire in Pune flat; blaze doused

Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) A woman lost her life and a man was injured in a fire in a residential building in Pune's Kondhwa area on Sunday, an official said.

The blaze broke out in a flat in SunShri building on NIBM road at 3:30pm and was doused sometime later after four fire tenders were deployed, he said.

"Two persons were injured in the incident, including a woman who succumbed after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," the official informed. PTI COR BNM