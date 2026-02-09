Woman dead, niece hurt in Mumbai building fire

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman died, and her 34-year-old niece was injured after a fire broke out in their flat in a 13-storey building in Vile Parle area on Monday, on the eve of a marriage in their family, officials said.

A police officer clarified that the injured person was the niece of the deceased and not her daughter, as reported earlier.

The blaze erupted in the flat of the Satra family in Suvidha Pearl Building at 9.51 AM. At least five fire engines and other vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade put out the flames after three hours.

The flat is owned by the family of the builder who had constructed the high-rise.

The incident occurred when all members of the Satra family were attending rituals on the premises of the building, when they spotted smoke emanating from the flat, he said.

"Bhavna Satra, a sister-in-law of the builder, and her niece Aneree rushed to the flat. Satra was trapped inside while Aneree escaped with minor injuries. Since she was an asthma patient, the 63-year-old woman died of suffocation," the officer added.

Police have registered a report of accidental death, the officer said, adding that the cause of the fire is not known. PTI KK ZA DC GK NSK