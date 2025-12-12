Woman dead, three injured in elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Dec 12 (PTI) A woman was killed and three others, including her teenage son and daughter, were injured in attacks by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, a forest official said.

In first incident, the woman, identified as Kumari Bai Yadav (45), her son Durga Prasad (13) and her 17-year-old daughter, resident of Khaprikhol village under Sipat forest range, were attacked by the elephant in the wee hours of Friday when they were asleep in the backyard of their residence to protect their paddy, he said.

"The wild animal attacked Kumari Bai, killing her on the spot, while Durga Prasad, suffered serious injuries on his legs and head. Her daughter escaped with minor injuries," he added.

After being alerted, the forest department personnel reached the spot and sent the woman's body for post-mortem, whereas her children were shifted to a government-run Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur city, the official said.

A few hours later, the same elephant attacked Rajesh Dhuri (22), resident of Dhuripara village under Bilaspur forest range, when he was going to take bath near his house in the village, he added.

Dhuripara village is around four kilometres away from Khaprikhol village.

"Rajesh was seriously injured on his head and suffered a leg fracture. His family members admitted him to a private hospital in Bilaspur," he added.

This wild elephant, separated from its herd for more than a week, is roaming in the area, the forest official said.

The kin of the deceased were given an initial relief amount of Rs 25,000, he said, adding that the remaining compensation will be disbursed after completion of the due process, he said.

Also, a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each was provided to both the severely injured persons, he added.

Human-elephant conflicts have become a cause for concern in Chhattisgarh in the last decade, especially in the northern parts.

The most affected districts are Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Balrampur and Jashpur.

According to forest officials, around 320 people have died in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years. PTI COR NP