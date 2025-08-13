Woman defecating on road killed after being run over by police vehicle in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was killed allegedly after being run over by a speeding police vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district early Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Chetara village under Mohanganj police station limits.

According to police, Anjum Bano (34), a resident of Chetara, had gone out around 4 am to relieve herself and was sitting by the roadside when the speeding police vehicle lost control, hit her, and overturned into a ditch.

Family members rushed her to a hospital in Tiloi, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Mohanganj Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said the body has been sent for postmortem and legal proceedings are underway.

Notably, Amethi district has been declared open-defecation free (ODF) under the Swachh Bharat Mission, with claims that every household has a toilet.

However, accidents involving people going out for defecation continue to occur.

On August 8, Bhawani Prasad (55) of Pur Lodai village under Shukul Bazaar police station died after drowning in a pond while he was defecating near it. PTI COR KIS DV DV