Woman delivers 5.2 kg boy in govt-run hospital in MP's Jabalpur; such weight a rarity, says doctor

Jabalpur, Sep 4 (PTI) A woman delivered a boy weighing 5.2 kg through caesarean section at Madhya Pradesh government-run Rani Durgawati Hospital in Jabalpur district, a doctor said, adding the birth of such "heavy infants" was "rare".

The child was born on Wednesday to Shubhangi, wife of Anand Chouksey, a resident of Ranjhi area, unit head gynaecologist Dr Bhavana Mishra told PTI.

"I have not seen such a heavy child in many years," she said, adding such babies are generally kept under observation for 24 hours as their sugar levels fluctuates.

"The baby is in SNCU because such babies face the threat of congenital anomalies. The paediatrician has said she was watching the blood sugar level. Overall, she said he was fine," Mishra informed.

The average weight of a full-term male newborn is between 2.8 and 3.2 kg, while for female newborns it ranges from 2.7 to 3.1 kg, Mishra said.

But the weight of babies was improving gradually due to good lifestyle, nutrition and better medical care, the doctor added.