Woman delivers baby girl in train near Faridabad station

Faridabad, Jan 3 (PTI) A woman was forced to give birth to a girl on a moving train near Old Faridabad railway station on Saturday after she went into premature labour, officials said.

The train was stopped at Faridabad Old Railway Station and the mother and the newborn were rushed to a hospital. Authorities said both of them are "completely safe".

The delivery was carried out with the help of other women present in the train. The woman was returning from Katra, Jammu with her husband for the delivery which was due next month, police said.

"A woman delivered a baby on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Jabalpur Express going from Jammu and Kashmir to Madhya Pradesh. At present, both the mother and the newborn are completely safes" said DSP Rajesh Chechi.

According to family members, the woman, Abhilasha and her husband, Jawaharlal were residents of Sitoli village in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. The couple lived and worked in Jammu and Kashmir.

She felt a mild pain as the train arrived in Delhi on Friday afternoon. As the train passed Tughlakabad station, the pain intensified, and within a short time, her condition began to deteriorate, police said.

Seeing the woman's situation, other women in coach S-5 immediately rushed to her aid and cordoned off the area and passengers sitting nearby were moved to the other side.

The seats were covered with bed sheets and blankets and the women helped Abhilasha during the delivery, they said.

A passenger alerted the railway control room. The railway administration swung into action and the train was stopped at Faridabad Old Railway Station. The train remained stationary for approximately 26 minutes to ensure that the woman and the newborn were safe, they added.

Female railway medical staff reached the coach and conducted a preliminary examination of the mother and daughter.

With the help of women police personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP, they were taken to BK Hospital in Faridabad by ambulance. Police said the woman and the child are both safe. PTI COR SKY SKY