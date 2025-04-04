Woman denied admission by hospital: Ajit Pawar, Bawankule promise action, collector seeks report

Mumbai/Pune, Apr 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said appropriate action will be taken and the guilty will be punished after a probe into the death of a pregnant woman due to alleged denial of admission over non-payment of Rs 10 lakh as advance deposit.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he said.

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi said the district civil surgeon has been asked to submit a report on the incident in two days.

The alleged incident took place at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune city on March 28. The woman, Tanisha Bhise, wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal assistant, died after giving birth to twin girls at another city-based hospital the next day.

In a statement, Pawar who is the guardian minister of Pune district said, "Orders have been given to probe the incident by a committee comprising expert doctors. I have spoken to the district collector to ensure that the probe should be expedited and is conducted in a transparent and fair manner." The hospital has given its statement and appropriate action will be taken after considering all aspects, he said.

"The sentiments of the protesters are understood by the government and the guilty will be punished as per law. Citizens should exercise restraint and cooperate with the government,'' he said.

Minister and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar have taken serious cognisance of the incident.

"A big blunder has taken place and such a blunder does not deserve any pardon. The state government will take necessary action. We will not spare anyone. Leave aside whether the patient was related to a political PA or me, denying treatment to any poor patient is unacceptable. Action will follow after due probe," he said.

"The hospital has received several facilities from the state government. Recently, parking space was allotted to it. While the government supports hospitals, if doctors or staff indulge in such behaviour, we will take the strictest possible action. If needed, offences will be registered against the doctor," Bawankule added.

He said past complaints against the concerned doctor or hospital, if any, will be examined.

Meanwhile, Pune collector Jitendra Dudi said he has asked the district civil surgeon to prepare a report and submit it in two days, on the basis of which further action will be taken.

"The civic surgeon has been asked to take the version of the family, hospital to arrive at a conclusion. Other patients will also be spoken to so that the overall functioning of the hospital can be found. The report must be submitted in two days," Dudi said.

Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said a senior official of the health department will conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Workers of opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT) Congress and the NCP (SP), staged protests outside the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and even threw coins at one of the hospital staffers.

Police have been deployed in large numbers outside the facility to prevent untoward incidents.

BJP legislator Gorkhe on Thursday claimed that despite assurance to pay Rs 3 lakh immediately, the hospital denied admission to the patient and even a call from Mantralaya, the state secretariat, did not yield any response from it.

The hospital, however, refuted the allegations and blamed the woman's kin for giving "misleading information". PTI MR SPK NP BNM