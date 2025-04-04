Woman denied admission by Pune hospital: CM sets up inquiry panel under Jt Charity Commissioner

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday ordered the formation of a committee under the Pune-based Joint Commissioner of Charity to inquire into a woman's death after she was allegedly refused admission by a leading hospital there over non-payment of advance deposit of Rs 10 lakh.

The issue was highlighted by BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe a day earlier. In a video message, he said Tanisha Bhise, the wife of his personal secretary, was refused admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, after which she was taken to another hospital where she died after delivering twins.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis has taken serious note of the incident of a woman's death after being refused admission at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He has ordered the formation of an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Joint Commissioner of Charity, Pune, to investigate the incident," a statement from the CMO said.

"The inquiry committee will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Charity, Pune and will comprise Deputy Secretary Yamuna Jadhav, Representative of the Deputy Head of Cell and Cell Officer, Charity Hospital Help Cell, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Sir J. J. Superintendent of Hospital Group, Mumbai, if he is a member. The Deputy Secretary/Under Secretary of Law and Justice Department will be Member Secretary of this Inquiry Committee," it added.

The CMO statement said instructions have been issued to the Principal Secretary, Law and Justice Department and the Charity Commissioner to ensure the Charity Patient Scheme prepared as per the directions of the High Court is effectively implemented by all the charity hospitals.

Strict action should be taken against the nursing homes that do not implement the scheme as per the directions given by the High Court, the statement said.

"All charitable hospitals should seek approval from the 'Charity Hospital Help Desk' through the online system to make the reserved beds in charitable hospitals available to patients from the poor and vulnerable groups," it said.

The report and recommendations of the committee have been submitted through the inspection team constituted by the Department of Law and Justice and immediate action should be taken on the recommendations, the statement said.

"The government has approved the employment of 186 charitable health workers in charitable hospitals. These posts should be filled immediately. The latest information regarding the Indigent Patients Fund (IPF) account should be obtained from charitable hospitals and updated on the Charity Commissioner's website," it added.

Meanwhile, the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has said in its internal inquiry report that the allegations of denial of admission to a pregnant woman by it over non-payment of Rs 10 lakh as advance amount, were "misleading" and made "out of frustration" by her family.

The woman's pregnancy was in the high-risk category and her two underweight foetuses of seven months coupled with history of old ailment required Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) treatment for at least two months, it said.

The treatment required Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and the family was advised that in case of lack of funds, they could admit the patient to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital for a complicated surgery, it added. PTI MR BNM