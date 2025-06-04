Woman detained by parents for marriage produced before HC; says she wants to live on her own

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman, who was forcibly detained by her parents in Bihar to get married, on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that she wishes to live alone and work in Pune without any interference from her family.

The woman's friend had filed a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition in the high court claiming that the woman was held hostage by her family in Bihar when she had gone to visit them for a function last month.

The woman sent her friend a message seeking help claiming that she was assaulted and threatened by her parents to marry against her will.

The woman was working in the real estate sector in Pune.

Pursuant to the court order of May 29, the Pune police traced the woman to Bihar and produced her on Wednesday before a vacation bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Firdosh Pooniwalla.

After speaking to the woman, the bench said she is residing and working in Pune on her free will and has categorically stated that she wishes to continue living alone away from her parents.

