Woman detained for attacking stepfather to fend off sexual abuse bid

Palghar, Mar 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was detained for allegedly attacking her stepfather with a sharp weapon in Nalasopara in Palghar district on Monday, a police official said.

The man allegedly used to sexually harass her, the Tulinj police station official added.

"When he tried to sexually abuse her this afternoon, she attacked him with a sharp weapon. He has received injuries to his private parts and has been hospitalised in Mumbai. The woman has been detained," he said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM