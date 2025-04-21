Woman dies, 25 injured as a vehicle plunges into gorge in Shimla district

Shimla, Apr 21 (PTI) One woman has been killed while 25 others sustained injuries after an overloaded Bolero Camper they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Dodra Kwar region of Shimla district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shana Devi (35), resident of Dodra village.

According to police, the accident took place on Monday near Gusangu village when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a deep gorge, killing the woman on the spot and leaving at least 25 persons injured.

Police, who reached the spot after receiving the information, rescued the injured and recovered the dead body from the gorge.

Around 20 people sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Dodra Kwar. Five people who were critically injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital in Sandasu, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the report and said that a case has been registered. PTI COR RUK RUK