Woman dies, 4 others injured in collision involving 4 vehicles in Faridabad

Faridabad, Apr 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman travelling in a car died while four others were injured in a collision involving four vehicles at Sector 21 C on the Surajkund-Ankhir road here on Wednesday morning, said police.

One of the injured is the husband of the deceased woman and they have been admitted to hospital, police said, adding that an FIR was registered at the Surajkund police station in this regard.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:30 am on Wednesday when the deceased woman, identified as Swarna Tripathi (28), a resident of Sector 23, was going to a gym in Sector 21 C with her husband Shivankar Tripathi. Swarana used to run a social organisation and was married two years ago, they added.

A speeding trailer hit the school bus, and the bus turned and hit their car. The trailer too, breaking the divider, hit the car and also collided with a pickup vehicle and overturned, said police.

In the collision, Swarna, her husband Shivankar, school bus driver Manmohan Singh, conductor Mithun, and woman attendant Bharti were seriously injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Swarna dead while others are being treated, said a senior police officer. PTI COR MNK MNK