Woman dies after accidentally falling into drain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) A woman lost her life after accidentally falling into a 'nala' (drain) in the city following heavy rain Thursday evening, police said.

The woman was said to have fallen into the drain while trying to cross it and she was washed away. She got stuck in the sludge, they said.

Her body was shifted to a state-run hospital.

The woman was said to be an alms-seeker at the famous Skandagiri temple in the city and all details would be known after inquiry, police added. PTI SJR SJR SS