Woman dies after being hit by bus at Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital here on Tuesday, a day after she was allegedly hit by a bus at Kashmere Gate ISBT, police said.

Advertisment

Indu, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was injured after she met with the accident on Monday. The accused bus driver has been arrested, they added.

Indu's husband Karamveer Kumar reported to the police that a Punjab Roadways bus hit his wife at Kashmere Gate ISBT around 10.30 am on Monday when she was heading to a restroom in the bus terminal, a senior police officer said.

She was taken to the Trauma Centre by the bus driver Inder Jeet Singh, the officer said.

Advertisment

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Kashmere Gate police station on Monday and Singh was arrested, the police said.

The victim passed away at the hospital around 2.30 am, following which section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was added to the FIR, they added.

The body was handed over to Kumar after the post-mortem, the police said. PTI NIT RPA