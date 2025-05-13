Woman dies after being hit by speeding truck in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a truck in a village here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anarkali, a resident of Sakrava village.

Police said the woman was crossing the road near Sakrava Tiraha when a speeding truck hit her. The woman was killed on the spot, while the truck driver managed to flee.

Gauriganj Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey said the body has been sent for post-mortem.