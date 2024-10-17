Woman dies after being hit by train in Jaipur, suicide suspected

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a train in the Mahesh Nagar area here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased wonam is yet to be identified, Sub-Inspector Mukesh Meena said.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning near the Mahesh Nagar railway crossing where the locals found the woman dead and informed the police who shifted the body to the mortuary of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

Meena said the police are probing the matter to find out if it was a case of suicide or accident. PTI AG ARI