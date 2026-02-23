Woman dies after being hit by train in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand) Feb 23 (PTI) An unidentified woman was killed after being hit by a train in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Bahera village on Garhwa Road-Son Nagar rail section within Haidernagar police station limits when the 25-year-old woman was crossing the railway tracks, they said.

Haidernagar police station in-charge Afzal Ansari said, "The victim's identity has not been established yet. The body has been sent to Hussainabad Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination."