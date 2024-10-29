Woman dies after being hit by truck on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Gurugram, Oct 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died after an allegedly speeding concrete mixer truck hit her electric scooter on Jharsa Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Tuesday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The truck driver fled leaving his truck behind, which was impounded, they said.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 am when the victim was going to office.

Poonam Saini, a resident of Garhi Harsaru, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Advertisment

Saini worked with a private insurance company and was on her way to her office in Udyog Vihar, when she was hit by the truck from behind.

"We have registered an FIR at Civil Lines Police Station and seized the truck. The truck driver will be arrested soon. We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem," ASI Rajbir Singh, the investigating officer, said. PTI COR VN VN