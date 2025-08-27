Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Okhla, driver absconding

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at 9.53 am at the Okhla Industrial Area police station.

When a team reached the spot at Lal Chowk, they found a woman lying unconscious. The victim was identified as Nanjot Kaur, a resident of Radhika Garden in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, a senior police officer said.

"She was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared her dead on arrival," he said.

Premilinary investigations revealed that the woman was hit by a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind. The offending vehicle was impounded, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"The driver managed to escape from the spot. Efforts are on to nab him. Further investigations are underway, the officer added.