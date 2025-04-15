Woman dies after being set on fire by neighbour over personal dispute

Kasaragod (Kerala), Apr 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman who had been undergoing treatment following a brutal attack at her shop in Bedakam last week has died at a private hospital in Mangaluru, police said on Tuesday.

Ramitha, who had been running a grocery store in Bedakam, sustained severe burn injuries after the accused, Ramamrutham--a native of Chinna Pattinam in Tamil Nadu--allegedly poured thinner on her and set her on fire due to a personal grudge.

Ramitha suffered burns to 50 per cent of her body. Her son and a friend, who were present at the time of the attack, narrowly escaped the flames.

Ramamrutham runs a furniture shop near Ramitha's store.

According to reports, he frequently caused disturbances while intoxicated. Ramitha had lodged complaints with the building owner regarding his behaviour, following which the owner asked Ramamrutham to vacate the premises.

Police believe this was the motive behind the attack on Ramitha.

It has also come to light that Ramamrutham had previously issued death threats to her.

He was apprehended by bus staff and local residents shortly after the incident and was handed over to the police. PTI COR TGB ADB