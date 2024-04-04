Woman dies after boulder falls on car in Arunachal

Itanagar, Apr 4 (PTI) A woman died, while three others sustained minor injuries, when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a large boulder in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The Pangin-bound vehicle, with four people on board, was coming from Pasighat in East Siang district, when the boulder fell on the vehicle during a rockslide between Gaaling and Kebang villages in the morning, a police officer said.

The accident site is around six km from Pangin in Siang district, he said.

The deceased, identified as Shanti Gao, who was in her late fifties, died on the spot.

Advertisment

The other passengers, including the driver, however, had a miraculous escape, sustaining only minor injuries, the officer said.

The district administration has advised people to remain cautious while travelling on the Pasighat-Aalo Road, which is prone to landslides.

Meanwhile, massive landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past couple of days have disrupted surface communication in several parts of Siang district.

Massive landslides occurred between Babuk and Kebang villages in the district on Wednesday, resulting in the severing of road communication at several locations, and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said. PTI UPL UPL ACD