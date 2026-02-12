Woman dies after car driven by Haryana cop runs her over

Ambala, Feb 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was killed after a car allegedly driven at high speed by a police head constable rammed into her e-rickshaw, throwing her onto the road and subsequently crushing her, an official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Kali Paltan Bridge in Ambala Cantonment. The deceased was identified as Nikita Bajaj, he said.

According to police, the impact of the collision caused the woman to fall onto the road, following which the car went out of control and ran her over. She was taken to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Some eyewitnesses alleged that the head constable was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. However, police said the matter is under investigation.

Some people present at the spot caught the driver and handed him over to police. The e-rickshaw driver also alleged that the car was being driven at high speed. PTI COR SUN RHL