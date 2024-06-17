Woman dies after car reverses into valley in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman died on Monday after she pressed the accelerator while her car was in reverse gear and it plunged into a valley in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, a police official said.

The incident took place in Sulibhanjan area in the afternoon and the woman has been identified as Shweta Survase, the Khutabad police station official added.

"Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said. PTI AW BNM