Woman dies after collapsing in security hold of Patna airport

Patna, Jan 11 (PTI) A woman, who was travelling to Mumbai, died at the Patna airport on Sunday, officials said.

The woman, who was on the way to board a SpiceJet flight, collapsed at the security hold of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport around 4.40 pm, they said.

A nearby doctor was immediately called, and first aid, including Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), was administered, they said.

The Airport Fire Service was alerted, and an ambulance arrived at about 4.50 pm, they added.

"The passenger was shifted to the nearest private hospital. The fire crew informed that the passenger was declared dead at the hospital," an official said, without sharing the identity of the woman. PTI PKD SOM