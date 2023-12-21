Woman dies after consuming poison in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman died after allegedly consuming poison in Bhadewara village of this district on Thursday, police said.

The woman's three children, whom she had fed poison before consuming it herself, were taken seriously ill and referred to a hospital in Kanpur in a serious condition, police said.

The woman is said to be mentally ill, they said.

The neighbours, who came to know about the incident, informed the police and all four were rushed to the Sumerpur Primary Health Centre from where the three children were taken to Unnao in a critical condition while Kekati was declared dead.

Circle Officer Maya Roy said that the woman Kekati fed poison to her daughter Mehak (9 years), son Aryan (7 years) and younger daughter Maanvi (4 years), and later consumed it herself.

The children have been referred to a Kanpur hospital in a serious condition, added Roy.

The neighbours said that the woman's husband Jagmohan and mother-in-law Dhunni Devi had gone to the village for labour at the time of the incident.

According to the villagers, Kekati was mentally ill for the last two years, police said. PTI COR SAB AS AS