Woman dies after eating food at restaurant in Telangana, 4 others ill

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman staff a school died and four of her colleagues fell ill after eating food at a restaurant in Nirmal town of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The woman from Madhya Pradesh, was working in the kitchen of the school in Boath mandal, in the Adilabad district of Telangana. She, along with four other school staff members, had consumed chicken dishes at the hotel on November 2.

After returning to Boath, they experienced vomiting and diarrhoea that same night. They received treatment at a local community health centre on November 3. The doctors there diagnosed them with food poisoning, as stated by the principal in a complaint she lodged later.

As they continued to suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea, the woman died on November 5, the principal said.

Advertisment

The principal alleged that the food served at the restaurant was stale, and that was the reason some staff members fell ill and one of them died.

Based on the complaint, a 'zero FIR' (an FIR registered irrespective of place of crime) was registered at Boath police station against the restaurant, a police official said, on Thursday adding the case had been transferred to Nirmal.

The official said a food inspector had visited the hotel and collected the food samples which had been sent to a lab. It was alleged that nearly 20 others who ate at that restaurant had fallen ill too, he said.

Advertisment

In a similar incident held in Hyderabad last month, a woman died and over 40 others were hospitalised after allegedly eating momos at a roadside eatery. PTI VVK SJR ADB VVK 10/4/2024 KH