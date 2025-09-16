Woman dies after fall from 19th floor of upscale high-rise building

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died after falling from the 19th floor of an upscale residential complex in Anandapur area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said Sanchita Agarwal fell from her 19th-floor apartment of the 45-floor residential complex off E M Bypass on Tuesday morning.

She fell on the ground under tower number four from her 19th-floor condominium in south Kolkata and was rushed to state-run N R S Medical College and Hospital by police, where she was declared brought dead.

Her daughters, Suhana and Bhumi Agarwal, identified the body at the hospital morgue.

The officer said the possibility of suicide cannot be ruled out, as she was suffering from depression, according to the family.

He said all other possible reasons were also being probed.

The exact reason behind her death could be ascertained after getting the post-mortem report, the officer added. PTI SUS RG