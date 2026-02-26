Woman dies after falling from 9th floor of building in UP's Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman died allegedly after falling from the ninth floor of a residential building here, police said on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday in the City area, is being claimed as an accident by the family members, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Peetam Pal Singh said.

According to family members, Ritika Goyal, a native of Delhi, was sitting near a window in a room adjoining the balcony.

They claimed that Goyal was unaware that the window's glass panel was missing and fell as she leaned against the curtain for support.

Goyal had been living with her mother, Rekha Goyal and a sister in flat number 802 of the Shri Krishnam Sharanam Society in the Vrindavan area of the district for several years, the family said.

Residents, who heard the sound of the fall, took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, conducted an inspection, and sent the body for post-mortem, the DSP said.

The exact cause of her death will be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report, he added.