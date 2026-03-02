Woman dies after falling from apartment balcony in Jaipur

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman died after falling from the eighth floor balcony of her apartment in Jagatpura area here on Monday morning, police said.

Khoh-Nagorian police station SHO Om Prakash Matwa said that the deceased was identified as Urmila Gaur, who resided on the eighth floor along with her husband Dilip Kumar and son Ankit. Her son was present in the flat at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary information, the woman had gone to the balcony for some work when she lost balance and fell to the ground, the SHO said.

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing the impact and found her lying injured on the floor below. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The police said the woman's husband, a retired government engineer, was recently arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with an alleged corruption case related to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme and is currently in judicial custody.

The SHO said that the family members have attributed her fall to stress following the arrest, while also stating that she may have experienced dizziness which led to the accident.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the SHO added.

The police are investigating whether the death was a result of suicide or an accidental fall. The body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem. PTI SDA KSS KSS