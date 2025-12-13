Woman dies after falling from motorcycle in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died on Saturday after falling off a motorcycle while travelling with her husband, police here said.

The incident occurred near the Gauriganj intersection in the Musafirkhana police station area, they said.

Rani Devi (35) sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband and locals, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV SMV APL