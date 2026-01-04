Woman dies after falling into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Jan 4 (PTI) A woman died after allegedly falling into a gorge in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday near Gauchar town in the district when Kiran Devi, 38, had gone to a forest about five kilometres from her village, Rawalnagar, to collect fodder for her cattle.

She was later found dead in the gorge, possibly after falling into the gorge from the hillside while cutting grass, police said.

Upon receiving information about the woman falling into the gorge from the hillside in the evening, a joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot, and with the help of villagers, retrieved Kiran's body from the gorge.