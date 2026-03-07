Woman dies after falling off overcrowded train in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) A 31-year-old woman died after allegedly falling off a moving train while standing at the gate due to overcrowding, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the deceased woman was identified as Anchal Tyagi, a resident of Maksudpur in Noida.

The victim was reportedly visiting her brother in Bhangrola village in Gurugram on February 9. On Friday, she boarded the Shalimar Express from Gurugram railway station with her mother Mamta to travel to Meerut. The train was very crowded, forcing her to stand at the gate of the compartment, the railway police said.

When the train changed tracks near the Chauma gate between Gurugram and Bijwasan railway stations, she lost her balance due to a jolt, and fell off the moving train, dying on the spot, a senior GRP official said The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem on Saturday, and the circumstances leading to the suspected accident are being investigated, he added PTI COR ARB ARB