Woman dies after jumping off 16th floor of building; was being treated for mental health issues

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 16th floor of a residential tower in Ghodbunder Road area of Thane, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, the Kasarvadavali police station official said.

"As per her kin, she was undergoing treatment for mental health issues for the past eight years. Her family members provided medical records to the investigating team. No suicide note was found," he said.

Senior Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar said she reportedly attempted a similar act in the past.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered, the official added. PTI COR BNM