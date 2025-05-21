Woman dies after makeshift hut collapses during storm in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar, May 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died after a makeshift hut collapsed on her during a storm here on Wednesday, police said.

According to Khothahi outpost in-charge, a strong dust storm accompanied by rain swept through the area when Manti Devi was working on a field near a sugarcane plantation along with two other women in the Tola Siyarha village.

"The women rushed to take shelter in a temporary hut set up at the field. While some took cover under a cot there, Manti Devi stood holding the structure to keep it from collapsing," the official said.

Her heroics went in vain as the hut gave way under the force of the winds. "Manti Devi was trapped under the debris and died on the spot," the official added.

Locals and her family members managed to recover her body after considerable effort. Initially, her kin were reluctant to allow a post-mortem, but they eventually agreed after persuasion by villagers and police.