Woman dies after pole fall on her during religious programme in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Oct 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman died and seven others got injured after a pole supporting a pandal fell on them during a religious programme on Rahon road here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night when high-velocity winds uprooted the pandal during a 'jagran' event and one of the poles fell on the woman, identified as Sunita Devi, they said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed. The injured were discharged after first aid, the police said. PTI COR CHS NB NB