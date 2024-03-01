Woman dies after quack administers injection in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman died allegedly after being given an injection by a quack here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Manoj Awasthi said after Aasma complained of stomach pain on Thursday night, her family took her to local clinic for treatment.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, when the pain did not subside, a quack administered her an injection following which her condition deteriorated and she died after some time, he said.

Police have registered a case against Avneesh and his aides Priyanka and Ajay under the Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence), ACP Awasthi said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the official said. PTI COR NAV HIG NB