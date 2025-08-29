Woman dies after retaining wall collapses on house in Mumbai's Kurla

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died after some portion of the retaining wall collapsed on an adjoining single-storey residential structure in Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred at Gulabbaba Society in Parerawadi of Saki Naka around 3.40 pm, they said.

Some portion of the retaining wall fell on the adjoining residential structure, in which a woman was injured. The woman, Mangala Gaonkar (45), was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead.

Emergency response teams from the fire brigade, police, civic staff and 108 ambulance service reached the spot for rescue and other operations. PTI KK NP