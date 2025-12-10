Woman dies after tractor-trolley hits scooter in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was killed and her father injured after a tractor-trolley allegedly rammed into their scooter in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Wednesday, an official said.

The accident occurred at 4.37 pm between Johripur Nala and Shiv Vihar Tiraha, he said.

Police said they received a call regarding a motor vehicle accident and a team was immediately rushed to the spot. Upon reaching, they found the young woman lying critically injured on the road. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police said that preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman and her father were riding a scooter when a tractor-trolley attempted to overtake them on the narrow stretch of the road.

The police said the trolley hit the scooter from the side, causing the woman to fall onto the roadway. "She came under the rear tyre of the trolley after falling from the scooter," the officer said.

Neither the father nor the daughter was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the police said.

The father sustained minor injuries and is currently being examined. The driver of the tractor fled immediately after the incident, abandoning the vehicle, they said.

"A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples. A case under relevant sections of the BNS, including causing death by negligence, has been registered and further investigation was taken up," the officer said.

The body was shifted to the GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.

According to the police, multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the absconding driver. CCTV footage from nearby shops and traffic routes is being scanned. Officers are also checking local tractor operators and recent movements of heavy vehicles in the area to trace the suspect. PTI BM APL