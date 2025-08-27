Woman dies after wall collapse in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa, Aug 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old tribal woman was killed on Wednesday after her thatched house collapsed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident took place at Barkanda Toli village under Chaibasa Sadar police station.

Chaibasa Sadar police station officer-in-charge Tarun Kumar told PTI that the body of the woman was sent to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination and later handed over to her relatives.

Villagers said the woman was cleaning the floor of the house when its wall, which had developed cracks during heavy rains, collapsed.

The villagers rushed to the spot after hearing her screams and took her out from the debris and rushed her to the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar told PTI that the administration would start the process of linking the family members of the deceased woman with government schemes and also arrange for payment of compensation in accordance with the provisions of the State Disaster Management department. PTI CORR NAM MNB