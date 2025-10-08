Woman dies, another injured after falling from terrace in Delhi’s Hauz Qazi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman died while another was injured after they allegedly fell from a terrace in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, police said on Wednesday.

A PCR call was received around 8.40 pm on Tuesday about two people having jumped from a terrace in Hakim Bakka area in Hauz Qazi, they said.

The police reached the spot and found a woman lying dead in a narrow lane with severe head injuries. She was identified as Sunita (21) and another woman, Tripti alias Gungun (19), who also lived in the same locality, had already been taken to the hospital by her family.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that Sunita, who was married earlier this year in February, and Tripti were neighbours and close friends, who often took walks on the terrace of their adjoining houses," a senior police officer said.

Tripti's brother told the police that both appeared normal when he last saw them sometime before the incident.

"A few minutes later, he heard a loud thud and found the two lying on the ground. Tripti, who was later declared unfit for statement, told the police after regaining consciousness that she was sitting on the balcony's fence and lost balance while talking to Sunita, leading to both of them falling," said the officer.

The police said it appears to be a case of accidental fall from height.

Meanwhile, Gungun's family member Jal Narayan Dubey said, "They were both playing on the terrace. I was there for a while and asked them to come down as it was getting dark. Then Gungun told me that they will come soon... We suspect no foul behind the incident."