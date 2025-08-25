Woman dies as roof of house collapses due to heavy rains in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 25 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman died after the roof of her house collapsed in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Monday , police said.

Mukerian SHO, Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh, said preliminary investigation suggested that the roof of the mud house in Purana Bhangala village of Mukerian subdivision belonging to Kashmiro Devi (50) gave way following heavy rainfall in the area.

She was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, where doctors declared her dead, he said, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway. PTI COR CHS NB NB