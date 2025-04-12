Woman dies at in-laws' home in Barmer; family alleges dowry death

Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman died at her in-laws' house in Barmer in suspicious circumstances, with her family alleging she was being harassed for dowry, police on Saturday said.

The woman, Khushboo, had married Khetaram about one and a half years ago.

On Saturday, when the news of Khushboo's death reached her parents, they rushed to her in-laws and took her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya said.

The officer said that the Khushboo's parents have accused her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law of dowry harassment and murder.

A case has been registered based on the report of her parents.