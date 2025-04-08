Woman dies at in-laws' home in UP's Budaun, father alleges dowry death

Budaun (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman died on Tuesday at her in-laws' house, supposedly from ingesting poison, police here said.

The victim, Tarawati, had married one Sachin of Bihar Harchandpur village merely eight months ago.

Her father, Omkar, a native of the Nagla Bhawuti village of Kasganj district, alleged that she was killed by her in-laws over dowry, police said.

"Her in-laws would often beat her over dowry. I had even submitted a written complaint about it recently," Omkar alleged, according to police.

"The body has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem. A case will be registered based on the family's complaint and the findings of the post-mortem report," Inspector Neeraj Malik from the Ujhani Police Station said.