Woman dies at temple in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore, Apr 12 (PTI) A 58-year-old woman from West Bengal died while performing rituals at a temple in neighbouring Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at the Chandaneswar Temple in Bhograi near the inter-state border where the famed Chadak Mela was going on, they said.

The woman, a resident of Gomariyapal village in Paschim Medipur's Kharagpur, was circumambulating the temple after taking a bath in the 'Nila Pokhari' when she collapsed.

She was immediately taken to a health camp set up for the fair. Doctors there declared her dead, police said.

"Arrangements are being made to send the body to her native place after post-mortem examination," a police officer said.