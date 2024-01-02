Woman dies by suicide after husband's demise in Odisha hospital blast

Bhubaneswar: A 24-year-old woman has allegedly died by suicide in Odisha's Khurda district after the demise of her husband in a blast at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Somyashree Samantaray, was found hanging from the ceiling of her paternal house in Nuagaon village near Jatni on the outskirts of Odisha's capital on Monday, a police officer said.

She had reportedly gone into a depression after her husband Dilip, an AC mechanic, succumbed to injuries sustained in an explosion of a cylinder used for filling refrigerant gas in air-conditioners at the hospital on Friday, he said.

Dilip had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and died at a hospital on Sunday.

A case of unnatural death was registered and police were investigating the blast.

The woman's body was handed over to the family after the conduct of a post-mortem examination, the police officer said.

The couple had married only two years ago and did not have any children. The incident brought a pall of gloom in the area.