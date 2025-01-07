Woman dies by suicide at relief camp in strife-hit Manipur

Imphal, Jan 7 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at a relief camp in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the Mekola relief camp in the afternoon, they said.

The body of Sukham Ongbi Chanu, hanging from the ceiling, was spotted by another inmate who tried to save her but failed, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they added.

The body was sent to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) for post-mortem examination, police said.

Thousands of people are living in relief camps across Manipur which has been rocked by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis since May 2023. PTI CORR SOM