Woman dies by 'suicide' in east Delhi; probe underway

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at a rented flat in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received at the New Ashok Nagar police station around 4:30 pm on Monday regarding a suspected suicide at a flat on the first floor of a building in New Ashok Nagar, he said.

On reaching the spot, police found the main door locked from inside. The door was subsequently broken open.

"Inside the premises, a woman identified as Tabassum was found hanging. During a preliminary inquiry, the deceased's daughter, Nazia Parveen, informed police that her mother was living separately from her father for the last seven to eight years. Her father, Asmat Ali, currently resides in Bengaluru," the officer said.

Parveen further revealed that her mother was in a relationship with a man identified as Vishal Gupta, who had rented the said flat in New Ashok Nagar.

Police suspect that a heated argument may have taken place between the woman and Gupta, following which she took the extreme step.

The body has been kept at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The deceased's other relatives have been informed, the officer said.

Proceedings under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are underway. Police said further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the outcome of the ongoing investigation. PTI SSJ RC